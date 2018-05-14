Pablo Maffeo has left Manchester City to join German club VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old right-back has spent the season on loan in his native Spain playing for Girona, helping the newly-promoted club to secure their place in La Liga for a second season.

After joining City’s academy from Espanyol in 2013, Maffeo progressed to the first team and made his senior debut under boss Pep Guardiola against Steaua Bucharest in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers in 2016.

He went on to impress during City’s 1-0 EFL Cup third-round defeat to Manchester United later that season, as well as appearing in the Champions League group phase against Celtic.

He spent the remainder of the 2016/17 season on loan at Girona, playing a part in the club’s promotion to the top flight of Spanish football.

During his 18-month spell with Girona he made 47 appearances, scoring once.

Stuttgart finished seventh in the Bundesliga after winning their last four games of the campaign, including a final-day 4-1 away win against champions Bayern Munich. They were two points adrift of the Europa League places.