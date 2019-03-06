



The Oyo and Osun state governments and have announced plans for the burial of the late former Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi.

The states at a joint press conference in Ibadan on Wednesday said there are novelty matches to celebrate the late football icon, both in Osun state and Oyo state stadia.

At the press conference were: Chief Bolaji Ojo-oba, ex-Nigeria internationals, Mutiu Adepoju and Dimeji Lawal, the Oyo state Commissioner for youths and sport, Yomi Oke, sons of the deceased, Lanre and Ayodeji Ogunjobi, and his younger brother Rotimi Ogunjobi.

The Oyo state Commissioner for youths and sports, Bar. Yomi Oke who spoke on behalf of the Oyo state government said the line up programme for the burial involves the entire south-west states and football administrators in the country.

Oke said there are going to be novelty matches, symposium and candle light for the deceased in Ibadan between Wednesday and Friday next week.

According to him, the lying in state was expected to take place at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan on Thursday while church service comes up at living spring church, Ojoo Ibadan, before the interment.

Speaking on the line-up programme in Osun state, the director for sport in Osun state, pastor Layi Adesiyan, said the state has aligned its programmes with the Oyo state to ensure smooth and befitting burial for the deceased.

He said in appreciation of his contributions to the development of grassroots football in his home state of Osun, the state government is organising novelty match between Ijesha warriors and the Osun united to be played on Tuesday.

Son of the deceased, Lanre ogunjobi in his remarks said his father cherished education when he was alive saying the family will ensure establishment of foundation which he said will care for the less privileged in society.

“Basically, the foundation is going to be encouraging students to focus on their education. You can go to school and play football at the same time, the same thing he did during his lifetime.

“We have the intention of speaking to the commissioner for education in terms scholarships for these students,” he said.