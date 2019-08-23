<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seun Fakorede, who was nominated by Governor Seyi Makinde, has promised to develop the sporting sector in Oyo State if assigned to man the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Fakorede, who spoke after his screening by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said he was going to work in line with the manifesto of the governor.

The Civil Engineering graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said, “I’m not happy about the situation of 3SC and Crown FC. 3SC especially was the cynosure of all eyes. For close to four seasons, 3SC have been in the Nigeria National League. Crown have not been doing well. The two clubs would be top on our agenda. We will ensure they get promotion to the elite division.

“In addition to that, we would ensure that the Governor’s Cup is resuscitated so as to help discover new talents. Other sporting activities would not be neglected. I will ensure the disruption of the sporting sector positively and ensure that all sports get equal attention.”

Appreciating Makinde for the nomination, he said he would forever cherish the honour.