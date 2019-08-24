<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ousmane Dembélé has been given his ‘final warning’ by the Barcelona directors after his failure to show up for a medical examination this week.

Dembélé was expected to go to the club’s doctors on Monday after feeling pain during their defeat to Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

The France international failed to do so however, and instead went to get checked up a day later.

That left the Barça board furious with Marca claiming that the club have now given the 22-year-old his last telling off.

They say that Eric Abidal met Dembélé’s agent on Friday at Camp Nou in what’s been described as a ‘tense meeting’ where they, in no uncertain terms, said that his actions have to change.

There was a similar meeting a year ago when Dembélé missed training however this latest discussion was thought to be much more fiery.

Some at the club are thought to be keen to sell the young forward having given up hope of him changing his ways.