Oumar Niasse has confirmed that his Everton future will be determined at the end of the season.

The Senegal striker is currently on loan at Cardiff City, having moved to the side during the January transfer period after being deemed surplus to requirements at his parent club.

Since arriving from Spartak Moscow in 2016, Niasse has been bereft of chances to prove his worth at Goodison Park under several managers.

Prior to his second loan spell from Everton, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun were preferred attacking options, and he was only afforded 58 Premier League minutes this season.

With his contract runs until 2020, the striker is set for a showdown talks with the authorities on the Merseyside.

“I’m still an Everton player – I’m just on loan,” Niasse told Star Sport.

“But my future we’re going to decide at the end of the season. The end of the season is just six games to go and at the end of the season I’m going to have one year left with Everton.

“I will see openly what exactly the (club) is going to give to me.”

At Cardiff, Niasse has not found the back of the net for the relegation strugglers yet.

He will, however, fancy his chances when they tackle Burnley on Tuesday.