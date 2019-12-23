<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United midfielder Otobong Effiong has attributed the club’s change in fortunes to the coming of new head coach Kennedy Boboye after making it two wins in two under the new gaffer with a 1-0 win over high flying Dakhada FC in Sunday’s Uyo derby.

Effiong speaking in a chat with nesmen hails the coach’s more friendly approach and says the players also have all turned up well to play well for the new coach.

“Now we’re getting out rhythm well, everybody is getting their rhythm well because of the new coach who has been friendly with the players, he tries to make sure that everything works smoothly and knows the problems of each and every one of the players, that’s what’s making us look solid the way we are.”