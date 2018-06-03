The management of Osun United Football Club on Sunday announced the sacking of the club’s coach, Adebayo Adesina.

The club also sacked his assistants – Kazeem Oseni and Gbenga Obe.

The club’s Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, said in a statement that the decision to sack the coaches followed the team’s disappointing 1-1 draw, against visiting Crown FC on Saturday in the Nigeria National League Week 7 match.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sacked coached and his assistants worked as assistant coaches to the club’s former coach, Duke Udi, before Adesina was elevated to Head Coach after Udi left the club.

Shamsudeen explained that the sacked coach had been having series of poor results, losing 0-1 at home to Remo Stars in the first league match, losing all away matches and having a draw against Crown FC in another home encounter.

Shamsudeen explained that the club was only able to get five points from possible 18 points from the six games played in the league, which left the team languishing at the bottom of the NNL Group B2 table.

He said the club’s former team captain, Waheed Olapade, alias Omo-Oba, would now take over on an interim basis.

He said Olapade, who served as third assistant to the sacked coach, would be assisted by Rasheed Iyiola.

Shamsudeen said a substantive coach would be appointed after the team’s away game on Thursday, against Rovers FC in Calabar.