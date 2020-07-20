



The Osun State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has criticised the state government for suspending the salaries of Osun United, Osun Babes as well as contract coaches and athletes.

The Union held that government action is a pointer that due process was not followed before the decision.

In a statement by jointly signed by the association’s acting chairman Tope Alabi and secretary Timothy Agbor, described the stoppage of the salaries of players and coaches without any formal notification or meeting by the management of the club as a breach of contract punishable under FIFA rules.

They stated that from findings through the letter addressed to the management of Osun United and Osun Babes, the reason for the stoppage of the salaries of these players was as a result of the suspension of football activities in the country due to COVID-19.





the statement read inter alia :”Our position is that this decision is not acceptable because it will further compound the woes of these football players, coaches and athletes during this trying time.

“Also, since these players’ contracts are still active, it is not proper to stop or suspend their salaries until they see out their contracts with the club. Therefore, this abrupt salary stoppage without mutual consent connotes a breach of the contractual agreement and it is punishable under the football law.”

“Article 13 of FIFA rules, state that a contract between a professional player and a club may only be terminated upon expiry of the term of the contract or by mutual agreement.”

The association, therefore, appealed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to consider the lifting of the ban on the payment of salaries to the affected sportsmen and women.