



Nigerian youngster Ossai Stephen Nosike over the weekend extended his goal tally in the on-going season to an impressive 18 with Grupo Desportivo Vilar de Perdizes.

His goals have partly helped the club to be a contender in the Portuguese Pro-National League and the 20-year-old who is looking for a chance to feature for the national Under-23 team otherwise known as the Olympic Eagles.

“I’m really happy over my good form with my club here in Portugal,” noted Nosike. “It just the grace of God and I’m really happy and I hope my performance would be of interest to the national team coaches.”

The lad’s goal scoring ability is never in doubt since he joined the legion of Nigerian professionals abroad and two seasons ago, he reportedly scored 29 goals for SC Vila Real which further underlines his huge potentialities.

Nosike, who recently hinted about the possibility of playing for the Olympic Eagles being put together by Super Eagles’ assistant coach Imama Amapakabo, believes he has the talent to excel in the national team colours.

“It would be a great honour for me to play for the national U-23 team because that is my dream and I believe I can do as much as I’m doing for my club if given the chance to play for the national team,” said Nosike, a former player Umuekwune Ngor-Okpala-based Brighter Tomorrow FC in Imo State. “By the grace of God, more goals are still coming and I really want to thank God Almighty, my coaches and my teammates here at Vilar de Perdizes.”