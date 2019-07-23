<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

French club Lille Metropole are close to agreeing a deal with Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi, for young Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Lille according to a report in Francefooball.fr, have tabled a bid of €12m with a €2m bonus and a 15% percentage for Osimhen and are waiting for Charleroi’s response.

Lille, according to the report are keen on bringing in Osimhen as replacement for Portuguese striker Rafael Leao who is set to leave the club this summer.

Osimhen joined Charleroi on loan from German club Wolfsburg last August. He scored 20 goals in 36 games for the club.

Charleroi activated their option to acquire Osimhen on parmanent basis at the end of the season following his satisfactory performances while on loan.

His impressive showing for the club also helped him make Nigeria’s 23-man list to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Osimhen made just one appearance for the Super Eagles in the competition as the Gernot Rohr’s team progressed to win the bronze medal.