Osaze Urhoghide: Why I rejected Premier League clubs for Celtic

Celtic new signing Osaze Urhoghide has revealed why he chose the Scottish club over several Premier League, who were queuing up to sign him.

The young defender’s performances reportedly attracted interest from a host of top clubs including Crystal Palace and Leeds United in the Premier League.

However, he said he chose to move to Celtic because of the “culture” at Parkhead and the chance to develop his game.

The highly-rated 21-year-old Urhoghide moved to the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year contract last week from Sheffield Wednesday following an impressive campaign with ‘The Owls’, where he made 16 appearances in the Championship.