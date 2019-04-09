<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Nigerian international Peter Osaze Odemwingie announced his departure from active football last week at the age of 37, and he has revealed that the decision to have his boots hung and retire from the game was a tough decision.

Odemwingie has spoken to his former club Stoke City after his disclosure of hanging up his boots from the professional game a few days ago.

Asked if it was a tough decision to make, the former Potters forward stated that it was not easy while stating that the bright memories during his time as a football player would help him cope better during retirement.

“Something we enjoyed for so many years, but its limited time for it. Luckily I lasted longer in the game and so many bright memories from my playing days.”

Odemwingie retires having played professionally in France, England, Russia, and Indonesia. His playing career span almost two decades.