Former Super Eagles winger Peter Osaze Odemwingie has officially announced his retirement from football, Completesports.com reports.

Odemwingie, 37, made the announcement on Wednesday night at the UEFA’s Equal Game conference staged at the Wembley Stadium.

“It’s an emotional day, so many memories go through your head. I didn’t know how to do it or where to do it, but I think this is the right place to do it,” Odemwingie stated.

“Wembley is a place with a lot of history in football.

“The next chapter is slowly building up to a coaching career and hopefully I will be coaching in the Premier League one day.”

Odemwingie, known for his superb pace on the pitch last played professional football for Indonesian side Madura United.

He also had stint with West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City in the English Premier League.

Odemwingie was the subject of a peculiar story on Deadline Day in January 2013.

Believing he was moving to QPR from West Brom, the striker drove to Loftus Road, only to be refused entry to the stadium after both clubs said that no fee had been agreed.

He made 63 appearances for Nigeria and scored 10 times. The winger scored 36 goals in 129 Premier League appearances between 2010 and 2016.