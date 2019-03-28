<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Falcons midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia says isn’t worried about the competition for places in the team’s talented midfield department.

Osarenoma, who returns to the Falcons since the 2018 WAFU tournament, was named among 30 NWPL players invited by Head Coach Thomas Dennerby for the team’s pre-world cup camp.

The 2018 NWFL Super 4 winner will compete for places among some of the best players in the Country and the legion of foreign based stars, but she doesn’t seem perturbed.

“What I know is that if you have 20 Messis in a team, definitely 11 will start not 20.

“So You just have to be focused, believe in yourself and pray for God’s favor. You just put your best foot forward, don’t worry about who’s watching or who’s not in the team at the time. When it’s your turn to play go out and take lead the charge.”