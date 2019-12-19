<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch-born striker of Nigerian descent Joshua Orobosa Zirkzee scored a goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Wednesday night.

It was the first time Zirkzee will be playing for Bayern Munich in the league, he replaced Philippe Coutinho and scored on the dot of 90th minute.

The youngster star beat Freiburg’s goalkeeper Flekken from close range after he was set up by German International Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry and Robert Lewandoski are the other scorers for the Bavarians.

However with just 18 years and 210 days, Zirkzee become the youngest ever Nigeria-eligible player to score in the German Bundesliga.