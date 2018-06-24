Two Nigerian music stars, Oritse Femi and Timi Dakolo, on Sunday in Russia said they were happy the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat of Iceland on Friday made their sacrifice worthwhile.

The two artistes said they had no complaints after embarking on a 20-hour travel from St Petersburg to Volgograd to watch the team’s second Group D match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supezles’ second match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was played at the Volgograd Arena.

“Nothing is too much to sacrifice to cheer the Super Eagles. I am so excited to be a Nigerian. It was a great game. The Super Eagles on Friday made us proud Nigerians here in Russia.

”I had to travel for 20 hours on a train from St Petersburg to Volgograd to watch the match. All fights were fully booked. I could not get a flight ticket and I didn’t want to miss the match.

“But I was determined to be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles in the must-win match against Iceland. So, the only option was to travel by train.

“I am very happy with the outcome of the match. I’m a proud Nigerian. I am green, I’m bleeding green,” Dakolo, a 37-year-old singer, said.

Oritse Femi, full name Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, said on his part that the 2-0 win has returned the smile to the faces of Nigerians.

“I was very happy just like millions of other Nigerians all over the world to see the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0.

“The Eagles have put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. I’m so excited that the Super Eagles on Friday showed the never-die spirit Nigerians are known for.

“It was amazing. It is `do-able Naija’ for life,” the 33-year-old singer-songwriter and performer said.

‎Meanwhile, some other Nigerian football fans have urged the Super Eagles to quickly put the 2-0 victory against Iceland behind them and focus on the last group game against Argentina.

‎“The last match against Argentina is very crucial for us. So, I urge the team not to be carried away by the victory against Iceland.

“The team should immediately start preparing for the Argentina match, because that match is a must-win match for us if we have to qualify for the Round of 16.

“The second ticket in the group is still open for any one of Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

“I know Argentina will not go down without a fight and Croatia will not be fielding some of their top players against Iceland, and this may give them some advantage.

“But for Nigeria to be sure of a place in the second round, they must win against Argentina,” Tunde Ajeigbe said.

Another Nigerian fan, Mike James, said he was confident that Argentina were beatable.

“Argentina are beatable, but the Super Eagles must put behind them the victory over Iceland for now and start preparing for the must-win game against Argentina.

“The second ticket in the group D is still open. It is only Croatia that are sure of Round of 16 from the group.

“But I’m confident that Nigeria will make it to the next round,” James said.

NAN reports that Ahmed Musa’s brace on Friday helped to move Nigeria from the bottom of the group to second place behind Croatia.

The group’s last two games will be played at St Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don on June 26.