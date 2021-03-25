



Organisers of next month’s League Cup final in England between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful up to 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend the match at Wembley.

Though fans are currently banned at sports events in the UK, coronavirus restrictions are due to be eased in May.

The English Football League (EFL) has already indicated it wants the April 25 final match to be a test event.

A media report indicated that a decision could be made as early as next week.





It quoted an EFL spokesperson, who said moving the final from February to April had been taken with fans in mind.

“In spite of continuing positive discussions with the relevant stakeholders and authorities, we do not have any confirmation as to what will be permitted as part of any potential test event at this stage.

”We feel it important to clarify the position out of courtesy to the two participating clubs and particularly their supporters,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain hopeful of achieving a successful conclusion and will advise on the outcome in due course.”