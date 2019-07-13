<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ defender Jamilu Collins believes that the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal game against Algeria will be highly technical and they must follow the coach instructions to beat the Northern Africans.

Collins returned to the Super Eagles line up in the last game against South Africa after his injury layoffs. He picked up an injury a day to the start of AFCON in Egypt.

In a chat, SC Paderborn left-back said beating Algeria is not a mission impossible.

He maintained that with the right attitude and good character on matchday, Eagles can get the victory.

“It is possible to win it if we play better on that day,” Collins said.

“It is difficult to predict the results of matches in this tournament, the more you play to the instruction of the coaches the more result you get. We are ready to play any team in the tournament but if you want to go far in the tournament you have to play according to the coach instructions.”

Collins has however said he is not in the national team to replace Elderson Echiejile but to do his best to help the team. Echeijile was a former Super Eagles left-back who played for the national team for nine years.

“I am just here to play to the instruction of the coach and to do my best as I can and I am not here to replace Echijile, if he is invited to the team again, we will welcome him. we are still missing him in the national team.”

Collins received his first call-up to the national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Seychelles on 11 September 2018. He made his debut a day later in a friendly against Liberia.

After talking up his qualities, coach Rohr handed the 24-year-old his competitive debut in the next AFCON qualifying fixture against Libya in Uyo. Nigeria defeated their visitors 4–0 and the left-back was impressive, coming close to marking his Super Eagles debut with a goal.

He featured in the reverse fixture in Sfax, Tunisia, which ended in a 3–2 victory for Nigeria to top Group E.