Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru is disappointed at his side’s embarrassing away match heavy defeat to Trabzonspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash, but he remains confident the team will bounce back stronger.

Onyekuru, currently on a season loan deal at Galatasaray from Everton, however assures that the team will get enough motivation to bounce back stronger.

“Very disappointed with yesterday’s result. Just more motivation to work harder. We will come back stronger!💛❤️ ,” Onyekuru tweeted on Sunday.

The former Eupen striker, Onyekuru featured for 81 minutes before he was subbed off for Algeria winger Sofiane Feghouli.

Despite the loss – their first in the league this term, Galatasaray, still sit atop the log with nine points from four games, and will hope to get back to winning ways in a fortnight against Kasımpasa after the International break.

Onyekuru is expected to join the Super Eagles squad in Seychelles on Monday for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Victoria.