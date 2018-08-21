Onoriode Odah has signed a two-year contract with Egyptian club Enppi that keeps him there till 2020.

Enppi are currently 12th on the Egyptian Premier League table and will face Entang El-Harby in their next league match.

It would be recalled that Onoriode Odah’s brother Okiemute has just signed a season-long loan deal with Jeddah FC of Saudi Arabia from Plateau United.

Onoriode Odah, who last played for Mirbat Club in the Omani top league, has joined the likes of Azubuike Okechukwu, Chisom Chikatara and Afolabi Okiki who have just moved to Egypt.