The Super Falcons are leaving no stone unturned for their final Group A game against hosts nation France on Monday, this is according to the team’s former captain Onome Ebi.

The African Champions recorded their first victory in the competition since 2011 when they defeated Korea Republic 2-0 on Wednesday.

However, the team must at least pick a point against the French to the guarantee a ticket into the next round.

The team had light training yesterday and will continue tactical preparation ahead of the make or mar encounter on Monday.

“All focused and ready ⚽️💪🇳🇬. @ Rennes, France“ Ebi said on her social media account.

Onome Ebi, appearing at her fifth World Cup, Osinachi Ohale, Ebere and Chidinma Okeke will be hoping to help Nigeria to second successive clean sheet against the hosts .