Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi says team work was behind the team’s victory over Korea Republic at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The African Champions recorded their first victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2011 with a 2-0 win over the Asains at Grenoble on Wednesday.

After helping the team to keep a clean sheet in the encounter, Ebi who’s making her record fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance lauded the team for their commitment and added that they will fight to move to the next round.

“Great team work today, we keep working hard till the end ⚽💪🇳🇬.Good job team,” she said via her Twitter account.

The Super Falcons are third in Group A and will take on France in the make or mar encounter next.