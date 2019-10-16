<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cypriot professional football club side, Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, is already looking for a replacement for Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who is facing an extended lay-off after rupturing ligaments in his knee.

The 20-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper, who has featured in all the five games for the club this season, suffered the horrific injury during an international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil at Singapore’s National Stadium last Sunday.

“Francis Uzoho has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus he got in the international game between Nigeria and Brazil. Speedy recovery and return to action Francis. The OMONIA family is by your side!,” Omonia Nicosia said in a statement.

Nicosia’s problem was compounded with injury to their second choice goalkeeper Constantine Panayi, who also suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament and out meniscus while featuring for Cyprus in the Euro qualifier against Russia the same day.

According to omonoianews.com, the club is facing a serious challenge ahead of this weekend’s Championship game against league leaders, Anorthosis at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium with the only third-choice keeper, Charalambos Kyriakides available.

On the list of goalkeepers penciled down includes 27-year-old Uruguayan, Salvador Ichazo and Brazilian Fabiano Ribeiro.

“The two goalkeepers of a team being injured in their national assignment, and even the same day, are something unprecedented. It is not only that Uzoho and Panayi were injured, but also that they suffered the worst damage they could possibly suffer, and logically we will not see them again in the season. The team is running to replace them ahead of Sunday’s game,” the website said.