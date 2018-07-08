Nigeria and Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, is confident ahead of the Super Eagles 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles in Victoria, he also revealed that the Eagles will fly the country’s flag in Cameroon next year.

The 24 year old former Middlesbrough defender said that the experience gained and lessons learnt from their group stage campaign at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will help in Nigeria’s quest of qualifying for the African games.

It will be recall that the three time African champions failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and the currently placed third after going down 2-0 to South Africa in the Group E behind leaders Libya and while Seychelles seats at the bottom of the group.

“We have to build on the lessons learnt in Russia and the immediate effect of that will be rallying back from that loss to South Africa in Uyo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” Omeruo “We will play Seychelles away in September, and with our quality, we should be confident of winning.”

Gernot Rohr’s led side will lock horns with Libya on October 10 on home soil, with the reverse fixture holding five days later in Tripoli.

While the reverse game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa is scheduled for November 16 2018.

Nigeria will round off their AFCON 2019 qualifying matches with a home game against Seychelles on the 22nd of March 2019.