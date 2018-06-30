Nigeria star Ahmed Musa could soon find a new club as French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille have shown interest.

The Olympians have joined the race to sign the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup star from Leicester City, according to Mercato365.

It is also reported that Marseille are battling Galatasaray, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wolfsburg in an attempt to land the 25-year-old from the 2016 English Premier League champions this summer.

Musa is yet to decide on his future after struggling for playing time under Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium.

Musa netted twice for the West Africans as they beat Iceland in their second World Cup match in Russia, but they failed to reach the group stages.

Gernot Rohr’s men suffered two defeats against Argentina and Croatia in Group D and the speedy attacker is expected to find a new football home.