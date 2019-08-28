<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Christy Ohiaeriaku assures Nigeria will not disappoint in Wednesday’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games African Women’s qualifier against Algeria in Blida.

The Super Falcons are in the North African nation to face Desert Foxes in the second round at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

The Delta Queens goalkeeper is one of the 18 players in Algeria and is optimistic of gaining a fine result against Kamel Betina’s side.

“I feel we are ready to play Algeria,” Ohiaeriaku told Goal.

“We’ve had a series of training sessions and have had good understanding and fully prepared for this important game.

“Every player is focused and aims at playing a part to help the team win.

“It is not going to be easy because our hosts want to qualify as well, but I feel we have the edge over them because we are more experienced players and African champions.

“We have to work on executing our game plan and get goals as early as possible, it means we have to get a good result.

“All we need to do is stick to our game plan, take to the coaches instruction and be clinical in front of the goal.”

The Super Falcons return to Nigeria on Friday, August 30 for the reserve fixture against the North Africans on September 3.

The overall winner of this fixture will face either Cote d’Ivoire or Mali in the third round of the qualifying series.