<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons acting head coach Chris Danjuma says the team will fight for an outright win against Cote d’Ivoire in their Tokyo 2020 Olympics , Second Round, first leg qualifying clash in Abidjan on Thursday.

Danjuma states further that a win is non-negotiable as the Super Falcons want to make the return leg in Nigeria on Monday an easier one for themselves.

“We know the Ivorians are a strong team; we could only beat them on penalties during the WAFU Cup of Nations. However, it is a new day and an altogether new contest on Thursday and we will go for an outright win,” Danjuma told NFF website.

“The Super Falcons have the capacity to dominate and score goals that will make the second leg in Lagos a formality.”

Thursday’s encounter will take place at the Stade Parc des Sports de Treichville, from 3.30pm Ivorian time (4.30pm Nigeria).

The Falcons, who are being quartered at the Grand Hotel in Abidjan were billed to have a feel of the match venue during the official training scheduled for 3:30pm Ivorian time on Wednesday (October 2).

World football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Togolese Vincentia Amedome as referee, with her compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou, Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Edoh Kindedji as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Tempa Ndah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor while Fatoumata Guindo from Mali will be match commissioner.