<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby is confident his team will beat Algeria in today’s (Tuesday) Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifying fixture against Algeria at the Agege Stadium.

Dennerby said his optimism of victory against the Algerians is based on the performance of his team in the first leg last week in Blida.

“I believe my team has the chance to qualify for the next round if the performance of my players in the first leg is anything to rely upon. They did well in Algeria but I will like them to do even better tomorrow,”Dennerby told reporters at the Agege Stadium.

The Swedish tactician also said that the team is still work in progress hence he will continue to do his best to prepare the team well to ensure that Nigeria qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“It can be recalled that Nigeria has not qualified for the Olympic Games in the past two editions (London 2012 and Rio 2016) and for this reason we have to qualify this time around. We should try to make it to the next edition. We have a chance to do that if we together work hard to achieve our aim”, Dennerby said.

The overall winner of the contest will face the winner of the game between Cote d’Ivoire and Mali in the next round.