The Super Falcons have been handed a major boost ahead of their second leg 2020 Olympic qualifier Olympic against Algeria at the Agege Stadium on Tuesday following the arrival of striker Asisat Oshoala.

The Falcons were without the in-form Barcelona forward Oshoala for the first leg clash in Blida which Thomas Dernnerby’s side won 2-0.

An own goal from Ouadah Isma–Side in the 15th minute and a long-range strike from Amarachi Okoronkwo secured a comfortable win for the Africa champions at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida on Wednesday.

Also in camp for the game are China-based midfielder Francisca Ordega and striker Rasheedat Ajibade, who plays in Norway.

The team, currently camped at the Lagos Travel Inn, will hold their final training session on Monday (today) at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Falcons are bidding to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 12 years