Reigning African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons and the Female Elephants of Ivory Coast, yesterday, arrived in Lagos for the return leg of their third round Africa qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Women’s football event scheduled for the Agege Stadium in Lagos, tomorrow.

Both sides played out a barren draw in their first leg encounter in at the Parc des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, on Thursday.

The Super Falcons have featured at the Olympics seven times, a record for an

African team, and remains the only African side to have qualified for all editions of the World Cup.

Should they qualify for next year’s Olympics holding in Tokyo, Japan, it will be Nigeria’s eighth appearance in the women’s football event at the Olympics