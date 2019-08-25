<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria named an 18-player squad on Saturday for the 2019 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers against Algeria this week.

The Nigeria delegation of 18 players and seven officials departed the country from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday night to Algiers via Istanbul.

The 18-woman list who made the trip to Algeria are composed of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and five strikers.

The home-based dominated squad includes Tochukwu Oleuhi, Cecilia Nku, Osas Igbinovia, Glory Ogbonna, Alice Ogebe, Philip Lola and Amarachi Okoronkwo.

Others who made coach Dennerby’s list include Christy Ohiaeraku, Blessing Edoho, Rafiat Sule, and Emenayo Ugochi.

The Super Falcons will play the second round, first leg against Algeria at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida on August 28.

On a return from the first leg, they will be joined by six foreign-based players – Asisat Oshoala, Ngozi Okobi, Ngozi Ebere, Rasheedat Ajibade, Francisca Ordega and Oshinachi Ohale in Lagos.

The return leg will be played at the five-thousand capacity seater Agege Stadium on September 3.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi, Christy Ohiaeraku

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna, Emenayo Ugochi, Margaret Etim, Ibe Adedemi, Blessing Edoho, Oshinachi Ohale, Ngozi Ebere

Midfielder: Osas Igbinovia, Amarachi Okoronkwo, Cecilia Nku, Regina Otu, Goodness Onyebuchi, Ngozi Okobi

Forwards: Alice Ogebe, Nneka Joy Eke, Rafiat Sule, Ejalonibu Adejoke, Philip Lola, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Francisca Ordega