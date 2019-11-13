<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic Eagles captain Azubuike Okechukwu has reacted after helping Nigeria U23 to beat to Zambia 3-1 in their second Group B game at the Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night.

The cup holders were stunned by Les Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in their Africa U-23 Cup of Nations opener started the encounter from the back foot after RB Salzburg talisman Patson Daka has put the young Chipolopolo upfront 12th minutes into the clash but Imama Amapakabo led side rallied back through goals from Montreal Impact forward Orji Okonkwo, former Arsenal attacking midfielder Kelechi Nwakali and Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Istanbul Başakşehir midfielder took his social media to reacts to the victory after missing the 1-0 opener group game against Ivory Coast.

Unto the next🦅🦅. Good win today pic.twitter.com/dzorZ8CG8q — Azubuike Okechukwu (@aazzuu14) November 12, 2019

Olympic Eagles stay second in Group B and one point behind South Africa who is their next opponents on Friday a win for Nigeria will see them secure a spot into the semi-finals, and closer to a ticket to the Men’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The three top-placed teams at the tournament will qualify to represent Africa in Tokyo.