Former Olympic Eagles Bronze medalist and Caykur Rizespor of Turkey forward, Aminu Umar, has eyed Super Eagles invitation after he returns from longtime injury.

The 25-year-old Abuja-born forward who suffered his biggest injury setback since he moved to Turkey in 2013.

Umar had scored thrice and made one assist in 18 appearances for his struggling Turkish Super Lig side, Caykur Rizespor.

Earlier this year, ex-Flying Eagles ace underwent surgery at the Acidadem Fulya Hospital where Dr Omar Taser corrected his injured Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

Umar wants to return to the national team setup under German tactician Gernot Rohr he said via Complete Sport from Turkey.





“At the moment, I’m feeling good. I hope to return to full fitness soonest and of course, yes, to rejoin my teammates in my club and also the Super Eagles,” Umar said.

“My rehab is going on well. My objective is to return to the pitch soonest. The 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup finals are two important tournaments the Super Eagles must not miss and I’m confident I would contribute my quota towards ensuring that we qualified for the two championships”.

Umar has featured four times for Super Eagles, including two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games and two international friendly matches.

The Abuja-born star started his career with Wikki Tourists before arriving Turkey side Samsunspor and he had a spell at Osmanlıspor and Caykur Rizespor.