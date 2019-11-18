<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo has opened up on his team’s elimination from the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The embattled coach revealed that his team gave their best, but we’re unlucky to miss out of a place in the semi-final of the the competition and opportunities of picking Tokyo 2020 tickets in the process.

Nigeria national U-23 began their campaign on a losing note against Cote D’Ivoire, but defeated Zambia in the next game to give themselves a lifeline.

A draw with South Africa in the last Group B game at Al Salam stadium on Friday finally knocked the defending Champions out of the tournament.

“We were unlucky and unfortunate to go out because we gave everything, but it’s totally out of my hands,” he said.

“I know that, as a coach, you come under pressure. We have to look at the future – this [Olympic hopes] has ended, whichever way we want to look at it.”

Amapakabo however is aware that some set of Nigerian football fans are calling for his head after unimpressive results with the Super Eagles team B and the national U-23 side , but said he will leave his future in the hand of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“I can’t say anything now because it all depends on what the federation wants in terms of going forward.” he added.