Nigeria U23 male team arrived the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on Thursday evening ahead of Afcon U23 tournament.

A team of 13 players and nine officials touched down at the Cairo international airport at 9pm local time (8pm ) Nigerian time aboard an Egypt airline.

The Nigerian delegation were immediately taken to the city of Ismaila, about 128 km away from the capital city, Cairo and were lodged at Mercure Hotel, same place where the Super Eagles camped prior to Afcon in June.

Coach Imama Amapakabo and his legions are expected to commence preparations immediately ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, England based striker, Bright Enobakhare and defender, Anthony Izuchukwu of Nest Sotra in Norway have both teamed up with the rest of squad in Egypt.

Enobakahre, who plays for English Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers has added to the attacking options of coach Amapakabo.

On his part, Izuchukwu was solid in the defence line during the qualifiers against Sudan as he formed a formidable partnership with Olisah Ndah while the Olympic Eagles walloped Sudan 5-0 in Asaba to book the Afcon U23 berth.

Both players are 21 years of age.