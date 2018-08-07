Sprint legend Usain Bolt will join Central Coast Mariners for an “indefinite training period”, the Australian club have confirmed.

Bolt, 31, has already trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway’s Stromsgodset.

The Jamaican, an eight-time Olympic champion and the 100m and 200m world record holder, will not be guaranteed a professional contract at the club.

“I am very excited about coming to Australia,” said Bolt.

“It has been my dream to play professional football and I know that it will involve a lot of hard work and training to get to the level required to play and make an impact in the A-League.”