Nigerian striker Stephen Odey might be heading out on loan from Belgian Champions RSC Genk following his inability to break into the first team.

Odey joined the Belgian last summer side after successful seasons with Swiss side FC Zurich and has failed to hit the ground running and has games difficult to come by.

The former MFM FC forward has only made seven appearances in the league, with most of the appearance coming as a substitute and has failed to score on any of the occasions.





Meanwhile reports from Belgium claimed Greek giants Olympiakos are interested in taking the player on loan till the rest of the season and the deal could happen before the end of the current transfer window.

Odey current deal with Genk run till 2024 and the Club is reportedly not ready to cash in on the forward as they are ready to give him time.