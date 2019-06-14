<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympiacos ready to rival Besiktas for Super Eagles out of favour midfielder Mikel Agu on a permanent deal from Portuguese giant FC Porto.

The Nigeria international who is on loan at Vitória de Setúbal where he made 18 appearances despite battling injuries and fitness for a large spell of the season where he scored just one league goal by helping Rashidi Yekini former club finishing 13 in the Primeira Liga table with 36 points.

According to reports claims that Olympiacos are ahead of Besiktas and others teams queuing up for his services for Agu with Porto keens on letting him leave in the summer as he is already 26 and after eight years on their books, he is yet to establish himself in the first team.

The Turkish Super Lig side official bid of around 2.5 million Euros for the Benin-born star who featured in the Turkish Super Lig in a loan spell with Bursaspor but Blue and whites wants £ 4.5m to sign him permanently away from Estadio do Dragao.

Mikel joined Porto in 2012 and still has an existing two years left on his contract with the Portuguese side, while the midfielder is on Super Eagles standby list for Afcon alongside Egypt-based Junior Ajayi and Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.