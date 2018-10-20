The Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League One, Olushola Ogunnowo, has said that the league body will use the forthcoming Division 3 playoff to build upon the past successes recorded in both division 1 and 2 playoffs concluded recently across the Federation.

Ogunnowo disclosed this to the media in Abuja during the week, while speaking on the plans to have a smooth and well organised Division 3 play off fixed to begin next week across eight centres in the country.

He stressed that the clubs are putting finishing touches to everything regarding the registration of their players and other vital information and logistics for the play off.

“We are expecting good football from the Division 3 playoff. We are very glad that Division 1 and 2 playoffs were very successful and we hope that Division 3 playoff will be successfull as well as we hope to build upon the past successes of our division 1 and 2 playoffs,” he said.

“We will ensure that little lapses noticed during the previous playoffs will be corrected in the Division 3 playoff.

“That is the standard that the board has given to the secretariat, that will ensure the little errors are corrected. Although these errors were not visible to the public, we noticed them and it is our aim to fix the them and have a smooth organisation of the Division 3 playoff.

“We are going to have eight centres and teams will be grouped into these centres based on their geographical location. At the end of the games in the group, the top team in each group will be promoted to the Division 2, while the last team in the group will be relegated to the state league.”

The eight centres hosting the Divison 3 Playoff are Ado-Ekiti, Ibadan, Gumel, Gombe, Lafia, Minna, Yenogoa and Oba.