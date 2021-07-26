Olivier Giroud set for to debut for Milan vs Nice

Olivier Giroud has arrived for pre-season training with Milan and could get his debut in the Rossoneri shirt already against Nice this weekend.

The Italian adventure starts for the France international, after he completed a move to San Siro from Chelsea this month.

Giroud has been on holiday after his international duties with France at the Euros but is set to start a new chapter under coach Stefano Pioli at the Diavolo.

With less than a month from the start of the championship, the Frenchman is ready to hit the ground running and Il Corriere dello Sport believes he will be involved in the friendly against Ligue 1 side Nice on Saturday evening.

The Rossoneri will then face Real Madrid on August 8 and are set to start the campaign against Sampdoria on August 23 at the Marassi.

Milan finished second in Serie A 2020-21 and are qualified for the Champions League this term. Giroud is one of the reinforcements that have arrived ahead of the new campaign and should give Zlatan Ibrahimovic competition up front.

Giroud has scored 18 goals in 41 Champions League games during his time in London, first at Arsenal then with Chelsea, whom he helped win the competition last season.