Chelsea are looking to not lose Olivier Giroud on a free transfer this summer but it appears that the World Cup-winning striker may already have his mind made up.

According to Calciomercato, the 33-year-old Giroud has rejected Chelsea’s latest contract offer, which is believed to be a one-year contract extension.

Calciomercato claim the Giroud is looking for a two-year deal, with Inter Milan looking more and more likely to be his next destination.





It was widely reported that Inter and Chelsea were close to an agreement in the January window but the move fell through at the 11th hour.

With Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of Giroud in the pecking order, the France international has been limited to 13 appearances (684 minutes) in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.