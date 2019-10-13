<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Olivier Giroud has insisted that he harbours no regrets over leaving Arsenal because moving to Chelsea resembled joining a bigger club.

The Frenchman, having spent five and a half years at Arsenal, completed a move to Stamford Bridge in January 2018.

Under Frank Lampard, however, Giroud’s opportunities have been heavily reduced due to the boss using Tammy Abraham as a first-choice forward, with the former only making two starts so far this term.

When asked about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Emirates, Giroud said: “It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal.

“But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Manchester City, in ten years.

“I had competitors in attack – [Alvaro] Morata, [Gonzalo] Higuain, who ended up leaving. I won at the end: I played the final of the FA Cup in 2018 and the [Europa League] final in 2019.”

Despite being out of favour at Chelsea, Giroud played an important role in France’s 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday, scoring the only goal of the game after 66 minutes.

Lampard’s side return to Premier League action with a home game against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.