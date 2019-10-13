Olivier Giroud has Michel Platini in his sights after moving third among France's all-time top scorers with his 35th international goal in the victory over Iceland.

Olivier Giroud has insisted that he harbours no regrets over leaving Arsenal because moving to Chelsea resembled joining a bigger club.

The Frenchman, having spent five and a half years at Arsenal, completed a move to Stamford Bridge in January 2018.

Under Frank Lampard, however, Giroud’s opportunities have been heavily reduced due to the boss using Tammy Abraham as a first-choice forward, with the former only making two starts so far this term.

When asked about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Emirates, Giroud said: “It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal.

“But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Manchester City, in ten years.

“I had competitors in attack – [Alvaro] Morata, [Gonzalo] Higuain, who ended up leaving. I won at the end: I played the final of the FA Cup in 2018 and the [Europa League] final in 2019.”

Despite being out of favour at Chelsea, Giroud played an important role in France’s 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday, scoring the only goal of the game after 66 minutes.

Lampard’s side return to Premier League action with a home game against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

