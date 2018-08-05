Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has distanced himself from talk of a move to Marseille, with the Frenchman set to discuss his future with Maurizio Sarri in the coming days.

As reported by Goal, Giroud, who has been on holiday following his World Cup explots with France, is set for discussions with Chelsea’s new boss as he discovers his role in the team.

Marseille are keeping a close eye on the outcome of those talks, with the Ligue 1 club keen to take the 31-year-old back to France.

But Giroud has revealed that does not plan to make the switch to Ligue 1 and believes he is in top physical condition ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

He told Le Dauphine: “I have heard many things that have been said in the media. In the near future, my goal isn’t to return to France. For now, I’m a Chelsea player.

“I have no limits. I feel good physically, I’m still young. I have not set a date for my international retirement.”

A World Cup winner with France, Giroud admits he was happy to have made the country proud as they secured their second world title win after their 1998 triumph on home soil.

He added: “I’m extremely pleased to have made the French people proud of their team. We realise the impact that football can have on people. I also have lots of memories from the tournament.”

Giroud will be absent from Chelsea’s squad for the meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield, with Alvaro Morata, who recently swapped the No.9 shirt for the No.29 following the birth of his twin boys, set to lead the line.

Eden Hazard is another star who won’t be involved, with the winger, who has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, having asked for an extra day off as he prepares to return to London next week.

The Blues have offered a contract extension to the 27-year-old in the hope that he will snub a switch to La Liga, although Goal reports they are less confident of Thibaut Courtois staying put and have actively been looking for a replacement for the goalkeeper.