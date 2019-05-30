<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olivier Giroud mocks former club Arsenal after Chelsea victory in the Europa League final in Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old France international opened the scoring early in the second half against Gunners with a superb header in the 4-1 win over North London outfit as the Blues won their third European Cup in seven years.

Pedro doubled the advantage before Eden Hazard bagged a brace to see the game off but Alex Iwobi scored a consolation goal for Arsenal after an excellent long-range stunner.

Giroud did not hesitate when celebrating against Arsenal but the striker aimed a clear dig at his former club during the celebrations on the team bus after the game in a live video on Jorginho’s Instagram holding the Europa League trophy and shouting: “Thank you, Arsenal!” at the camera.

Speaking after the win, the Frenchman paid tribute to his former club and praised them for giving him a chance in English football.

“These two clubs changed my life, they gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League,” he said.

“I didn’t want to celebrate against Arsenal but I am so proud to win this trophy with Chelsea.

“When you give me the chance to get game time I always try my best.

“It was our second target to win the Europa League after finishing in the top four so I feel blessed.”

Giroud second-half goal sees him winning Europa League Golden Boot with 11 goals in 14 games.