Olivier Giroud will not be allowed to leave Chelsea unless the club are able to recruit a forward on deadline day, with the Frenchman rejecting Newcastle’s second enquiry.

It was gathered that Frank Lampard has informed the 33-year-old that a move away is currently on hold as Chelsea attempt to sign a new forward.





But with the Blues struggling to recruit, Giroud now appears set to remain at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed that Newcastle’s bid to sign Giroud was rebuffed by the player, with boss Steve Bruce now likely to end the month without bolstering his attacking options.

Giroud has also attracted interest from Tottenham, Lazio, Inter Milan and West Ham.