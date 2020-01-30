Gianluca di Marzio reports that Olivier Giroud has agreed personal terms with Lazio ahead of a possible deadline day move from Chelsea tomorrow.
Giroud has been offered a 3.5 year contract by Lazio, with the Italians offering Chelsea a €1m loan fee with a €5m obligation to buy. The deal offered by Lazio also includes a potential €1m bonus.
Giroud has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he will move to Lazio as he wants assurances on playing time.
