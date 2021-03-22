



Bayern Munich warned the DFB off an approach for Hansi Flick, but Germany’s next appointment was always set to be an out-of-work coach.

Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff had no issue with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s comments on Hansi Flick’s future, insisting the DFB would not have approached the coach while he remained at Bayern Munich.

The 2014 world champions are searching for a new coach to succeed Joachim Low, who will leave his role after the Euro 2020 finals later this year.

Flick, Low’s former assistant, was predictably mooted as a potential replacement having enjoyed great success as Bayern boss.

The Bavarian giants won the treble last season and have already added the Club World Cup title in 2020-21, while defences of their Bundesliga and Champions League crowns remain on track.

Flick, who turned Bayern’s fortunes around, is under contract until 2023, although club CEO Rummenigge will depart at the end of the year.

That will not spell the end of Flick’s tenure, though, Rummenigge insisted last week, saying: “We are well advised to finish what we have agreed in the contract.”





But this does not clash with Germany’s plans either, as Bierhoff says the new man will not be poached from another job. Ralf Rangnick, who turned down a role at Schalke, has been linked.

“Nothing has changed for us,” the team director said on Monday. “We always said we won’t approach a coach who is currently under contract.

“I interpreted it in the way that [Rummenigge] wanted to back Hansi Flick and he did. That is the right thing to do as CEO of a club.”

Bierhoff was facing the media at the start of the first international break of 2021, with the clock now ticking on Germany’s recruitment process.

“We don’t have limitless time, but we are not under pressure either,” he said. “We have to appoint a new coach for the time after the Euros. We are going to take our time.

“The DFB delegation will be in the team hotel in the coming days. President Fritz Keller, Peter Peters, Rainer Koch and Friedrich Curtius will be there and we will discuss the situation.

“Obviously we will analyse, discuss and have long talks, and then we’ll see.”