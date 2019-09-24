<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly not in any immediate danger in regards to losing his job despite some fans’ calling for his head.

Supporters’ frustration boiled over after the 2-0 loss to West Ham last weekend as years without consistent success finally take their toll.

United simply haven’t looked the same since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and it could be argued Solskjaer isn’t being given the same time by fans as his predecessors were.

The frustrations aren’t with just the recent results but rather with how the same problems have continued to happen and unfortunately the former striker is facing the brunt of the pressure.

Thankfully, at least reportedly, the former Molde man is facing no such pressure from within with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward not bending to fan power just yet.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer has the complete support of the Red Devils’ board with Woodward convinced he is turning the club around and has faith the project will soon work out.

It makes sense for the relatively inexperienced manager to be given time, at least until the season fleshes out more and fans can see whether he’s succeeded or failed.

Hopefully for Solskjaer’s sake there’s more ups than downs soon so that he can actually be given the opportunity to see through his long-term project.