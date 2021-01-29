



Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confessed he would miss West Ham loanee, Jesse Lingard, saying that the player still has a future at Old Trafford.

Lingard is moving to West Ham United at the end of the season.





Solskjaer said: “We want Jesse to come back here revitalised having proven himself at West Ham.

“He has been unfortunate with us. I just want him to go there and enjoy himself.”

Lingard hasn’t made a Premier League appearance for United this season.