Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Alexis Sanchez and the rest of the Manchester United squad that the club will not carry players as he looks at rebuilding over the summer.

United crashed out of the Champions League in midweek to Barcelona, after suffering their heaviest-ever aggregate defeat in a European tie as they went down 4-0 over two legs, and are struggling to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Solskjaer’s side are on a run of five defeats in their last seven games, and have a tough series of games against Everton, title-chasing Manchester City and Chelsea coming up.

Sanchez has struggled with injuries since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018, and has only managed five starts since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the Old Trafford helm in December.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Solskjaer admitted he has a tough job on his hands to rebuild the club, and said: “As a club we cannot carry players.

“Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team.

“I’m not just talking about Alexis (Sanchez). Everyone is under the same demands. But if we are talking about Alexis, he hasn’t been lucky with injuries.

“Since I came in, he’s had two long-term injuries and that hasn’t been beneficial to him. Some other players have had injuries as well. But I see the characters we have. I am looking at who we should keep, who we should move on.

“Alexis has got a fantastic talent when he’s at his best level. Now we want him performing for us.”

Solskjaer admits an overhaul of his Old Trafford squad will take time with several established players possibly leaving in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reports midfielder Ander Herrera has agreed terms to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Juan Mata is in talks over a move to Barcelona, and defenders Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have all been linked with moves away from the club.

The United boss says he only wants to bring in players with the right desire and hunger.

Solskjaer added: “It is a rebuild. We know it’s going to take a few windows – and we’re not going to get six or seven players in.

“It’s about culture as well.

“Are they fit enough? Are they hungry enough? Do they want this enough? Do they want to give everything to the team? Or do they think only about themselves?”